Felix's Closet prepares for winter in new home

Jan. 13—Marianna Gonzalez, secretary and treasurer at The Academy at Logansport Community School Corporation stood in Felix's Closet with two student assistants, juniors Madison Watson and Sherlyn Arizmendi, as snow and rain fell outside.

It was the first real taste of winter in Logansport. Gonzalez was worried the closet didn't have enough winter clothing and blankets to help those in need.

Felix's Closet collects donated clothing and other items that is then given back to those in the community who may need them.

The closet has been helping the community for over a decade. In 2023 it found a new home at The Academy, 410 W. Miami Ave., when the school moved into the old Franklin Elementary School building.

Right now there is a need for winter coats, blankets and other winter items. The closet also takes bedding, kitchen items, baby clothing and toys.

Anyone in need can access Felix's Closet. They don't need to have a child enrolled in the Logansport Community School Corporation.

"We have had a lot of people come in," Gonzalez said. "The day before yesterday we had three or four families come in."

During the school day, students help organize and stock the closet or help families who make appointments.

"It feels good to help people," Watson said.

Arizmendi said working in the closet had taught her to be humble and has helped her communication skills.

"I speak (English and Spanish) so I get to embrace my Spanish side," she said.

"It's almost like a store," said Gonzalez. "(The students) are learning working skills, people skills. When I have families in here, they are very helpful and very communicative. They're getting a lot of experience from this."

Those who need to access Felix's Closet need to set up an appointment with Gonzalez. They can do so by called 574-722-5209 or emailing her at gonzalezm@lcsc.k12.in.us. People can also stop by The Academy and set up an appointment in person.

Those using the closet will be asked their name, age and family size.

Those who wish to donate to the closet may drop off new or gently used items at The Academy during school hours.

Along with winter clothing, there is also a need for men's shoes.