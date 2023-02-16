Fell Twp. man asks court to reconsider sentence on weapons charges

Feb. 15—A Fell Twp. man who faces up to two decades in state prison on weapons-related charges after a fatal shooting last year asked a Lackawanna County judge Wednesday to reconsider his sentence.

Judge Michael J. Barrasse made no ruling on the motion by Kevin M. Bowan, saying the court would take the request under consideration.

Bowan, 33, was sentenced by Barrasse on Dec. 22 to seven to 20 years in prison, plus 10 years of probation, after pleading guilty in September to three counts of prohibited possession of a firearm.

Carbondale police arrested Bowan on Feb. 12, 2022, after officers responding to a reported fight at Bowan's apartment in Simpson found a Carbondale man, Harrison W. Carpenter, dead of a gunshot to the chest.

Although Bowan was not charged in Carpenter's death after an investigation concluded he acted in self-defense, police charged him with possessing three weapons — the handgun used in the shooting and two other guns investigators found in a vehicle outside the home.

Investigators said Bowan was barred from having guns because of a prior drug conviction.

In December, Barrasse sentenced Bowan to 3 1/2 to 10 years of imprisonment on each of two firearms counts, with the terms to run consecutively, followed by the 10-year probationary term on the third count.

During Tuesday's brief virtual hearing, Bowan's attorney, Shane Scanlon, asked Barrasse to consider making the prison terms concurrent.

The attorney told the judge the underlying violations that led to the charges all occurred on the same day.

Bowan also spoke, telling Barrasse he wants to complete his prison sentence and move on with his life.

"The choices I made were wrong," Bowan said.

