Fell Twp. man charged in 2013 killing of wife waives hearing

Aug. 30—A Fell Twp. man accused of fatally shooting his wife nine years ago waived his preliminary hearing on criminal homicide charges Tuesday .

The case against Bruno Rocuba, 56, 346 Jefferson St., Simpson, will now move to Lackawanna County Court for possible trial.

State police charged Rocuba in June with shooting his wife, Melissa, 44, in the head on Aug. 6, 2013, at their home. She died four days later. Rocuba told authorities at the time of the shooting he and his wife were playing around with the gun when it discharged.

In addition to homicide, Rocuba is charged with theft after police accused him of pocketing more than $100,000 in inheritance meant for his daughters from a jackpot Melissa Rocuba's mother won at an Atlantic City, New Jersey, casino in 2007.

He remains in the county jail without bail.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132