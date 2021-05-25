Fellow GOP Rep. Nancy Mace mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust comparison with a brutally simple chart

Tim O'Donnell
1 min read
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) on Tuesday called out her GOP colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for comparing mask-wearing and vaccine passports to the Holocaust by posting a brutally simple chart on her Twitter account.

Mace did issue a more detailed, serious condemnation of Greene's comments in addition to the mocking graphic. "Mask mandates are not even remotely comparable to the discrimination and persecution Jews faced during the Holocaust and to insinuate the two are similar is disgraceful," she tweeted. "Given the rise of antisemitism around the world today, I find this comparison even more appalling."

Meanwhile, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the GOP conference chair, received some criticism for seemingly going easy on Greene in her public response.

