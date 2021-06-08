Felon, 27, shot by Honolulu police after pointing gun charged with multiple offenses

Jun. 8—A 27-year-old felon has been charged with multiple counts of criminal property damage, firearm offenses and reckless endangering after he allegedly crashed into vehicles and pointed a handgun at officers who were trying to arrest him in Kalihi for outstanding warrants.

Dion Kitzmiller was charged Friday via information charging with three counts of first-degree criminal property damage, two counts of second-degree criminal property damage, two counts of firearm offenses and one count of second-degree reckless endangering.

Police shot and critically wounded Kitzmiller in the upper body on the night of May 25 after he allegedly pointed a handgun at officers who were trying to arrest him for two separate outstanding warrants for abuse of a family or household member, terroristic threatening and firearm offenses.

A spokeswoman of the Honolulu Police Department and a spokesman of the Queen's Medical Center said today that they could not confirm or deny whether Kitzmiller is still at the hospital.

A $500, 000 bench warrant issued by the court Friday for Kitzmiller's arrest includes the address for Queen's. The warrant also indicates his local address is unknown.

On the night of May 25, District 1 Crime Reduction Unit officers located Kitzmiller—who was wanted for outstanding warrants—in a parked Jeep on Hikina Lane with two passengers shortly before 11 :30 p.m.

Officers ordered him to get out. The police department said Kitzmiller instead hit at least three vehicles with the Jeep. Officers again ordered him to exit the vehicle. As he was getting out, Kitzmiller allegedly brandished a handgun and pointed it officers.

An officer then fired several shots, striking him in his upper body.

Officers administered first aid until Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived. He was taken to Queen's in critical but stable condition.

The officers and passengers did not sustain any injuries.

Kitzmiller has a criminal record that include six felony convictions for theft, drugs and robbery, a misdemeanor conviction for terroristic threatening and a petty misdemeanor conviction for drugs.