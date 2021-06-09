Felon, 27, shot by Honolulu police after pointing gun is arrested on new warrant

Jun. 9—Honolulu police arrested 27-year-old Dion V. Kitzmiller Monday night on a $500, 000 warrant in connection with the May 25 case where he allegedly crashed into vehicles and pointed a handgun at officers who were trying to arrest him for outstanding warrants in Kalihi.

Kitzmiller was charged Friday via information charging with three counts of first-degree criminal property damage, two counts of second-degree criminal property damage, two counts of firearm offenses and one count of second-degree reckless endangering.

Charges against an individual by information charging is when a prosecutor files information with the court that usually includes an affidavit or exhibit that show probable cause that the defendant committed an offense.

A judge will review the information. If the court determines there is probable cause, the court will set bail and an arrest warrant is issued for the defendant.

Police executed the $500, 000 warrant for Kitzmiller's arrest at The Queen's Medical Center at about 10 p.m. Monday where he remains hospitalized as of this morning.

Police shot and critically wounded Kitzmiller in the upper body on the night of May 25 after he allegedly pointed a handgun at officers who were trying to arrest him for two separate outstanding warrants. The warrants were for abuse of a family or household member, terroristic threatening and firearm offenses.

Shortly before 11 :30 p.m. on May 25, District 1 Crime Reduction Unit officers located Kitzmiller—who was wanted for outstanding warrants—in a parked Jeep on with two passengers.

When officers ordered him to get out, Kitzmiller hit at least three vehicles with the Jeep, the police department said. Officers again ordered him to exit the vehicle. As he was getting out, Kitzmiller allegedly brandished a handgun and pointed it at officers.

An officer then fired several shots, striking him in his upper body.

Officers administered first aid until Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived. He was taken to Queen's in critical but stable condition.

The officers and passengers did not sustain any injuries.

Kitzmiller has a criminal record that includes six felony convictions for theft, drugs and robbery, a misdemeanor conviction for terroristic threatening and a petty misdemeanor conviction for drugs.