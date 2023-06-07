Felon who allegedly brought gun to court accused of car theft

Jun. 7—A convicted felon with

37 arrests and citations who has not been charged with bringing a ghost gun and drugs to court in April was arrested Monday on suspicion of car theft and criminal contempt of court.

Jordan Kalani Harutosh Mineshima Jr., 33, was released pending investigation after he was arrested

April 11 on suspicion of weapon and ammunition violations, including having no permit to a carry weapon, being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon and third-degree promoting a dangerous drug.

On Monday, Mineshima was arrested at 9 p.m. at 650 Iwilei Road on suspicion of car theft and criminal contempt of court. Prosecutors have 48 hours from the time of arrest to charge suspects or release them pending further

investigation.

Mineshima's 37 prior arrests and citations include felony arrests for robbery, car theft, criminal property damage, drugs and domestic violence.

Most recently he was arrested Feb. 10 for driving without a license and not having proof of car insurance. The charge of driving without a license was dismissed for insufficient evidence, according to state court records.

In 2022 he pleaded no contest to fourth-degree criminal property damage in connection with a Sept. 18 incident at 1040 Bishop St. Mineshima threw a 633-­

milliliter bottle of Orion Beer at the window of the UPS Store, shattering it. He received three months of

probation.

The state Department of the Attorney General has not made a decision about whether to charge Mineshima in the April 11 weapon violations case, in which he is accused of bringing a ghost gun and drugs to Circuit Court in

Honolulu.

He was arrested at about 9 a.m. April 11 by sheriff's deputies after he allegedly walked into the Kaahumanu Hale courthouse on Punchbowl Street and told the

Allied Universal Security officer that he had a gun in his bag.

The guard told sheriff's deputies, and Mineshima gave them permission to search his bag.

Deputies allegedly found a firearm without a serial number, or "ghost gun," and ammunition. Mineshima does not have any firearm permits, and the gun was not registered. Deputies also allegedly found drugs and drug paraphernalia on Mineshima at the time of his

arrest.

"To protect the integrity of the investigative process, the Department of the Attorney General does not make statements regarding the existence or status of criminal investigations," David D. Day, an attorney and special assistant to the attorney general, told the Hono­lulu Star-Advertiser in a statement.