Felon arrested again for selling Fentanyl and other drugs, Mooresville police say
A man in Mooresville was arrested on Wednesday for numerous drug charges, including selling Fentanyl pills made to look like Oxycodone.
Police searched a residence on North Academy Street where they found Albert Rhyne Stewart, 57, who was selling Fentanyl from the house.
As a result of a search warrant, detectives seized near 30 grams of raw Fentanyl, 161 Fentanyl pills made to look like Oxycodone pills, small amount of various other drugs, and $1,320 cash.
Stewart faces the following charges:
Three Counts of Trafficking Opiates
Three Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Substance
One Count of Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
Felony Possession of Cocaine
Felony Maintaining a Dwelling and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. ‘
When he was arrested on Wednesday, he was still on probation for a 2021 arrest related to other drug charges.
In 2019, Stewart was released from prison after 6 years due to numerous narcotics-related offenses. His criminal history dates back to 1987.
He was placed in the Iredell County Jail under a $800,000 secured bond.
