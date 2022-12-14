Felon arrested after attempting to kidnap woman from Marietta Kroger parking lot

A convicted felon was arrested after he attempted to abduct a woman at gunpoint from the parking lot of a Marietta Kroger earlier this month.

The incident happened on Dec. 6 around 10 a.m. at the Kroger on Powers Ferry Place, according to warrants.

Warrants show that the suspect, Randy Harmon approached the victim, identified by Marietta Police as Tomeka Harris, from behind as she was loading groceries into her white Nissan Sentra.

Harmon, who is a convicted felon, pressed a gun into Harris’ side and then pushed her into the passenger’s side of her car, police said.

The victim fought for the gun and eventually was able to open the car's door as Harmon stepped on the gas.

The victim was thrown from the car, injuring both knees.

Cobb County police located the car nearby with all of Harris’ belongings still inside.

Later that night, police found a different stolen vehicle and arrested the driver, Harmon. Officers were able to determine that the vehicle Harmon was driving was the same one he used to drive to the Kroger and attempt to abduct Harris.

Marietta Deputy Police Chief Martin Ferrell said in a statement:

“The Marietta Police Department would like to publicly commend Tomeka Harris for her determination, courage, and resilience in the face of danger. Law Enforcement agencies preach RUN HIDE FIGHT and/or AVOID DENY DEFEND regularly, and Ms. Harris absolutely used those same principles while being attacked by a man with a gun. We are grateful that she is safe, and that her property was all recovered.”

Harmon has been charged with attempted kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and gun charges.