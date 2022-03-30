Felon arrested for drug, ammo possession

Mar. 30—MANKATO — A convicted felon on bail while awaiting sentencing on a weapons violation has been arrested for possessing of ammunition, along with a variety of illegal drugs.

Anthony Pierre Atkins, 39, was arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at his Bunting Lane home as part of a drug and weapons investigation.

Agents found synthetic cannabinoids, a fentanyl pill, psilocybin mushrooms and a loaded handgun magazine, according to a news release from the Task Force. Atkins, a convicted felon, was out on bail on a conviction stemming from a previous Task Force weapons investigation and was scheduled to be sentenced in that case on April 13.

Atkins is now in the Blue Earth County Jail facing charges of felon in possession of ammunition and fifth-degree drug possession.