Felon arrested in Lynnwood with rifle, stolen pistol and drugs

A known felon was arrested in Lynnwood on April 7 after a K9 unit alerted officers to the presence of drugs inside his vehicle, according to the Everett Police Department.

The Everett Anti-Crime Team saw a known felon committing a traffic infraction, conducted a traffic stop and arrested him for the traffic offense.

Due to the suspect’s history of illegally carrying guns and drugs, Everett police asked Lynnwood police to send a drug sniffing dog to inspect the vehicle.

The K9 unit alerted officers to the presence of drugs and after a search warrant was executed, officers found a loaded 7.62 caliber rifle, a stolen loaded pistol, 75 grams of methamphetamine, 528 fentanyl pills and 23 grams of heroin.