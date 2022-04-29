Felon arrested after pointing gun at 3-year-old

Apr. 28—A convicted felon with an outstanding warrant in a domestic violence case was arrested Monday after an Odessa woman accused him of pointing a gun at her and her 3-year-old son after firing it three times in the air.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a phone call shortly before 3 p.m. April 18 about a man with a gun in the 300 block of Lindy.

When officers arrived, a woman said she and her cousin's boyfriend, Todrick Deshone Simmons, 35, got into an argument and during the argument Simmons went to his Cadillac, retrieved a gun and fired three rounds into the air after she and her son fled to her car and got inside.

The woman said after they got into the car, Simmons then pointed the gun at her and her son, the report stated.

Officers found three .45 caliber shell casings at the scene, two witnesses and video footage of the incident, according to the report.

Simmons was arrested a week later on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. In addition, he was arrested on a warrant stemming from a May 2021 indictment in which he is accused of trying to strangle a person he had been in a dating relationship with.

He remains in jail on surety bonds totalling $105,000.