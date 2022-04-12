Felon arrested after Shell Beach crash had loaded AR-15 in car, police say

The Pismo Beach Police Department arrested a man involved in a traffic collision near Spyglass Park in Shell Beach after he allegedly threatened to shoot another person in the face.

The man told one of the people involved in Sunday’s crash that he would “shoot him in the face,” the police department posted on Facebook.

According to the post, the man was involved in another collision before officers arrived on the scene, causing his car to become disabled.

Pismo Beach police said the man, who was not identified in the post, appeared intoxicated and uncooperative.

Officers allegedly found a loaded AR-15 rifle within the man’s reach in the car while searching for his ID. The rifle was loaded with two 30 round magazines with one round in the chamber, according to police.

Police arrested the man, who was later identified as a felon, on suspicion of multiple crimes, including driving under the influence, criminal threats, hit-and-run and a weapons charge.