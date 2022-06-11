Felon arrested for stealing $150K of Nike products from train cars, MPD says

A man was arrested for stealing over $150,000 worth of Nike products from train cars.

On Jun. 10, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a burglary call in the 1400 block of Holmes Street.

When officers arrived, security told them that 15 people were on the railyard, breaking into trains, and stealing items.

Two suspects were standing by boxes when one officer shined his flashlight, police said.

One suspect ran southbound between the trains, the other ran northbound towards MPD.

The suspect, later identified as Corderion Harris, that ran southbound, later hid in a wooded drainage area, court documents reported.

MPD later found Harris and arrested him.

As Harris was being arrested he said, “Y’all don’t give up do you?”, according to an affidavit.

Harris had injuries on his hands, left leg, and chest, due to hiding from MPD.

MPD said that at least 17 train cars were broken into, and over $150,000 worth of Nike Air Max shoes were taken.

Harris is a career burglar, convicted felon, and had previous charges of a convicted felon in a possession of a firearm, police said.

Corderion Harris has been charged with evading arrest, theft of property $60,000 - $250,000, and 17 counts of burglary.

Harris has a court date on Jun. 13.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: