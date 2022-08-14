Felon arrested on suspicion of stealing Louis Vuitton wallet filled with cash

Gabriel Villalobos, 47, a convicted felon, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft after he stole a Louis Vuitton wallet and hundreds of dollars in cash from inside a car in Apple Valley, sheriff’s officials said.

Gabriel Villalobos, 47, of Victorville remains at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $125,000 for the alleged grand theft and two misdemeanor warrants, booking records show.

Villalobos is scheduled to appear Friday and Monday in Victorville Superior Court, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at 11:08 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a call of a stolen purse in the 12000 block of Apple Valley Road.

The area is along Bear Valley Road and east of the Mojave River bridge.

According to the victim, she was at the incident location earlier that morning when she left her Louis Vuitton purse in the car while she entered a food establishment to pick up an order.

When she arrived home, she noticed her missing purse, which contained a Louis Vuitton wallet and $500 in cash. Through investigation, Deputy Vallejo identified the suspect as Villalobos.

At approximately 1:03 p.m. on Thursday, deputies and detectives served search warrants in the 12000 block of El Dorado Place in Victorville and the 19000 block of Third Street in Oro Grande.

During the execution of the warrants, Villalobos was located and detained, according to sheriff's officials, who did not reveal the location of his arrest.

The woman’s Louis Vuitton purse and wallet were also recovered. Villalobos was transported and booked into the HDDC.

A new Louis Vuitton long wallet/purse for women can range from $500 to $1,700, the company said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Station to contact Deputy Vallejo at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

