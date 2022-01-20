Felon brought gun to jail, charges say

Jan. 19—MANKATO — A felon who had been using methamphetamine brought a gun to the Blue Earth County Jail, charges say.

Joseph Peter Rosales, 30, of North Mankato, showed up in the jail lobby Monday afternoon. He said the mafia was chasing him and he had last used methamphetamine two days prior, according to a court complaint. Deputies believed he was in a paranoid state from methamphetamine withdrawal.

Rosales allegedly told deputies he had a gun in his vehicle, told them he is not allowed to have a gun because he is a felon and gave deputies permission to retrieve it.

Deputies allegedly found a loaded long rifle in his vehicle.

Rosales was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of possessing a gun and ammunition after a felony conviction as well as gross misdemeanor possessing a gun while under the influence of drugs.