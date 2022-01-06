Felon caught in string of auto thefts spanning three counties

Jan. 6—CAIRO — A string of auto thefts led multiple police agencies to capturing one suspect who is now facing several charges.

On December 29, Grady County Sheriff's Office received reports of a stolen Kubota tractor from a Whigham home, according to reports.

Further investigations discovered that the stolen tractor was connected to other auto thefts reported out of Leon (Florida) County and Decatur County.

On January 3 around 4 p.m., investigators located the stolen tractor in a wooded area near a Bainbridge home.

Decatur County Sheriff's Office investigator Adam Mobley said he and his partner, investigator Justin Kelly, also located a white Volkswagen reported stolen from Tallahassee, a 2016 Chevy Silverado reported stolen from Leon County, a motorcycle reported stolen from Foley, Alabama and an unknown vehicle that was spray-painted red and reported stolen from Leon County.

Hugh Zachary Watson, 31, was arrested during a search warrant in the Bainbridge home where investigators found him hiding in a closet along with two guns, methamphetamine and mushrooms.

"The whole time we were there he was actually inside. He just wouldn't come out," Mobley said.

Watson is charged with theft by taking motor vehicle out of Grady and Leon counties and has eight pending charges out of Decatur County, including five counts of theft by receiving stolen property felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Grady County Sheriff's Office chief investigator Daniel Singletary describes the suspect as a career criminal as Watson has had previous felonies, including drug charges.