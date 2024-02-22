Felon charged with attempt murder in shooting on 87th Place

A 27-year-old felon was charged with attempt murder in a shooting that happened on the same block where he lives, Chicago police said.

Robert Floyd, of Chatham, was charged with attempt first-degree murder in a Feb. 6 shooting of a 31-year-old man in the 800 block of East 87th Place, police said. The victim was left in critical condition.

Floyd was arrested Wednesday by Chicago police and the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force after he was identified as the shooter, police said.

He also was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and possession of more than 15 grams of cannabis, police said.

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Thursday.