Felon charged in federal court for firearms possession

May 22—A former Gloucester resident was charged in federal court Thursday on a weapons charge that may be related to a triple homicide in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Richard Schuyler Kuykendall, 41, was charged in federal court Thursday with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Kuykendall will remain in jail pending trial, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico. Kuykendall of Albuquerque formerly lived in Gloucester where he was known as Sky Kuykendall.

As alleged in a criminal complaint and other court records, on May 12 in an alley in northeast Albuquerque, Kuykendall attempted to a car through the rear passenger-side door when someone inside the vehicle shot at him. Kuykendall maneuvered around the car and entered it through the rear driver-side door, then got back out of the vehicle with an object in his hand and walked to a nearby dumpster where he lingered a few moments, the FBI says video surveillance shows.

Kuykendall then allegedly drove the bullet-ridden car to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital a few miles away. The FBI said the shirtless Kuykendall — with a a tattoo of the word "Boston" across his stomach — can be seen on video surveillance as he drops the car at the hospital and flees, leaving three bodies in the vehicle.

The FBI, in the criminal complaint for gun possession, said agents don't believe Kuykendall killed all three men but may be responsible for the death of one of them. Court records identify the three dead men as members of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang and that Kuykendall is believed to be a member as well.

Albuquerque police searched the dumpster and found a handgun inside. They also found two more firearms inside the vehicle Kuykendall is accused of driving to the hospital.

The FBI said Kuykendall has a long criminal history with 35 arrests in New Mexico and Massachusetts including assault and battery in Gloucester, forgery, larceny and identity theft.

As a previously convicted felon, Kuykendall cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition.

If convicted, Kuykendall faces up to 10 years in prison.

The FBI investigated this case with assistance from the Albuquerque Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaymie L. Roybal is prosecuting the case.