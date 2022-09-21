‘The felon decided to flee:’ Video shows 2 men arrested for suspected catalytic converter theft

Two men suspected of stealing an expensive car part are in jail for drug charges, burglary, and running from police.

“The felon decided to flee from us, crashed the car, and then fled on foot,” John Welker said. He’s the Division Chief for the Community Policing division for the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

45-year-old David Robinson and 37-year-old Thomas Blocker were arrested Monday, September 14. The two fled from a traffic stop and crashed their vehicle near the Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast. Police found fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in their vehicle. The men have been linked to the theft of at least two catalytic converters in Flagler County.

Someone could make anywhere from $300 to $1,500 from selling a catalytic converter.

“The problem is there’s minerals in there that are very valuable,” Chief Welker said. “That’s what’s driving that theft.”

The valuable metals, for example Rhodium, can be priced at $20,000 per ounce, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Rhodium is used in often used in dentistry for crowns, bridges, and fillings. Pallaidum, another metal within a catalytic converter, is used to make fine jewelry and musical instruments.

“It’s not really just a local problem,” Chief Welker said. “It’s nationwide.”

Reports of stolen catalytic converters across the country went from 1,298 in 2018 to 14,433 in 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. That’s an increase of more than 1,000%.

Here’s what you can do to prevent this from happening to you:

Theft prevention: for about $300, you can get a metal cage installed around your catalytic converter.

Secure parking spot: always park in a well-lit spot or parking garage with security cameras.

Engrave your catalytic converter: engrave your device with your license plate number. This makes it harder for thieves to resell.

Georgia introduced a bill to crack down on catalytic converters, but it failed in April. Florida doesn’t have a law in place or a pending bill.

