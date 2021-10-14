Felon in Florida allegedly shoots down police drone for 'harassing' him

Luke Gentile
·1 min read

A Florida man and felon was indicted Wednesday after allegedly shooting down a law enforcement drone, authorities said.

Wendell Goney, 51, was indicted on charges including the destruction of aircraft and possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

"On July 11, 2021, deputies from the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary at a 10-acre business property in Mount Dora," the release said. "Deputies deployed a law enforcement drone to assist with the outdoor search, only to have the drone destroyed by gunfire from a neighboring property."

The Lake County Sheriff's Office drone was "harassing" Goney, he said, and he allegedly admitted to shooting it down with a .22-caliber rifle, according to the release.

"Goney also admitted to the deputies that he could not lawfully possess a firearm — he has 29 prior felony convictions in Florida," the DOJ noted.

If he is convicted on both charges, Goney could face up to 30 years in a federal penitentiary.

