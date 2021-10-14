A Florida man and felon was indicted Wednesday after allegedly shooting down a law enforcement drone, authorities said.

Wendell Goney, 51, was indicted on charges including the destruction of aircraft and possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

"On July 11, 2021, deputies from the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary at a 10-acre business property in Mount Dora," the release said. "Deputies deployed a law enforcement drone to assist with the outdoor search, only to have the drone destroyed by gunfire from a neighboring property."

WOMAN DEAD AND MAN WOUNDED AT FLORIDA SHOOTING RANGE IN SUICIDE PACT

The Lake County Sheriff's Office drone was "harassing" Goney, he said, and he allegedly admitted to shooting it down with a .22-caliber rifle, according to the release.

"Goney also admitted to the deputies that he could not lawfully possess a firearm — he has 29 prior felony convictions in Florida," the DOJ noted.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

If he is convicted on both charges, Goney could face up to 30 years in a federal penitentiary.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Florida, Police, Department of Justice, Drone

Original Author: Luke Gentile

Original Location: Felon in Florida allegedly shoots down police drone for 'harassing' him