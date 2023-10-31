Felon found guilty of possessing firearm, ammunition

Oct. 30—A Bakersfield man who pleaded no contest in 2021 to using a knife during the commission of a robbery was found guilty Oct. 20 of being a violent felon in possession of a firearm.

A Kern County jury also found Brayan Reynoso guilty of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a short barrel rifle, the Kern County District Attorney's Office said in a news release Monday.

Reynoso, who was sentenced in 2021 to a year of jail and three years of probation for second-degree robbery, was the subject of a search at his reported address on July 18. There officers found an AR-style short barrel rifle, 120 live 9-millimeter rounds, a Glock magazine with live rounds and, inside a closet, .223-caliber rounds.

His sentencing in Kern County Superior Court is set for Nov. 17, when he will face up to six years in prison.