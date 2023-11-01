Felon found guilty of possession of firearm, ammunition

Oct. 31—A Kern County man was found guilty Thursday of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition, the county District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Alexander Guzzardo was not supposed to have firearms or ammunition because he convicted in July 2018 of possession of a controlled substance for sale, receipt of stolen property, carrying a loaded firearm by a non-registered person and second-degree burglary.

But during a July 13, 2022 search of his residence by the county Probation Department, the DA's Office reported, authorities found a locked safe that contained a handgun frame and about 60 rounds of ammunition.

Guzzardo is set for sentencing Nov. 28, when he faces up to 3 years and 8 months in prison.