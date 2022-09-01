Felon found slumped over in car arrested after AR-15-style ghost gun, fentanyl pills spotted

A felon who was found slumped over in a vehicle on Sunday was arrested after police spotted an AR-15-style ghost gun and suspected fentanyl pills inside.

Officers were called after 1 p.m. to a parking lot in the 6100 block of East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast for a report of a man slumped over in the driver’s seat of a blue Toyota.

When police arrived, they spotted the slumped-over man and saw an AR-15-style rifle in the trunk as the back seats were down, and saw possible fentanyl pills in the vehicle.

The man was awakened by officers, who later determined he was a felon and unable to possess firearms.

He was arrested and booked into jail.

Police said they recovered 100 suspected fentanyl pills, other various pills, a spring-blade knife and the gun, which did not have a serial number.