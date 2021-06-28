Felon gets 5 years for possession of weapon

Jun. 28—DANVILLE — A former Danville man was sentenced June 23 to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

Dustin Brockett, formerly of the 1700 block of Deerwood, was sentenced for the Class 3 Felony, according to a press release from State's Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy's office.

This is punishable from 2- to 10-years in the IDOC. The sentence shall be followed by 2 years of Mandatory Supervised Release.

During the plea, the court heard evidence establishing that on Feb. 5, 2021, agents with the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group, in cooperation with the Illinois State Parole Agents, were conducting a compliance check on Brockett. Located in the home where Brockett was living were two firearms. He admitted to agents that he owned them.

"Thank you to VMEG and Parole agents for monitoring those in our community and keeping us all safe, Lacy said in the release. "Individuals on parole with firearms will not be tolerated and they will be held accountable for their criminal behavior."