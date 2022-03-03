Felon with guns caught after 120 MPH chase from Charlotte to Chester, officials say

A felon in a stolen car with six stolen guns led police on an Interstate 77 chase from Charlotte through two South Carolina counties at speeds over 120 mph before he was caught, according to officials and court records.

Tiree Keshawn Waymer, 26, was captured around 4 p.m. Wednesday in Chester County after a chase that started in Charlotte and moved through York County into Chester County, according to a statement from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Waymer was in a stolen SUV and allegedly drove on the wrong side of I-77 several times before he was captured by deputies after a foot in Chester County, York County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, deputies said.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found six stolen guns, including two assault rifles, three pistols, and a shotgun, deputies said.

Waymer remains in the Chester County jail. Charges against Waymer in connection with the stolen guns and vehicle and the pursuit are pending, according to police and jail records.

Waymer was released from a South Carolina prison in October on a supervised re-entry program after he had been sentenced to nine years prison in 2017, according to court records and the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services.

York County court records show Waymer was sentenced to nine years after he pleaded guilty in 2017 to 10 charges.

The chase of Waymer from Charlotte into South Carolina on I-77 was the second on Wednesday. Earlier Wednesday, CMPD and York County deputies captured a man outside Rock Hill after a bank robbery in the University area of Charlotte, officials said.

