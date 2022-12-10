Felon had loaded AR-15-style firearm when stopped near child’s school, NC sheriff says

Deputies found a loaded AR-15-style firearm and drugs in the car of a Charlotte felon as he drove to his child’s Lake Norman elementary school, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said Friday.

Investigators searched for 30-year-old Ibrahim Nabay Jalloh on Wednesday because he was identified as a suspect in a Troutman convenience store robbery the day before, according to a news release by the Campbell’s office.

Authorities received a tip that Jalloh had a child at Lakeshore Elementary School and that he was headed there to get the child at the end of classes that afternoon, Campbell said.

Deputies stopped Jalloh’s Lexus on Perth Road near Wilson Lake Road and seized an AR-style pistol with a fully loaded 10-round magazine and about 18 grams of cocaine, Percocet and marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff.

Jalloh was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of cocaine and other drug offenses, and resist, delay and obstruct, Campbell said.

Jalloh also had numerous outstanding felony warrants from Wake and Mecklenburg counties, the sheriff said.

He remained jailed Saturday on a $428,500 secured bond.

Campbell complimented his officers’ quick work apprehending Jalloh, saying they “did a great job in a short amount of time to minimize any threat to staff or students.”

A passenger in Jalloh’s car, 39-year-old Charlotte resident Michael Terrance Calvin, was charged with drug offenses and jailed on a $10,000 secured bond.