Felon husband on run after wife shoots him in self-defense after he attacked her, police say

A Troup County woman will not face charges after she shot her husband in self-defense, police told Channel 2 Action News.

Police said Charles Shields attacked his wife Friday night in LaGrange and during the fight the wife grabbed a gun, shot him in the chest before running to safety and then called police.

Shields, who already was on felony probation, was previously been involved in an assault and had warrants out for his arrest for that incident.

He also had warrants out for his arrest in Troup, Clayton and Fulton counties for probation violations and failure to appear in court.

Shields now faces new warrants for false imprisonment, battery, criminal damage to property, theft by taking, and interference with a 911 call.

Anyone with any information on Shields’ location is asked to contact the LaGrange Police at 706-883-2644.

