Felon nabbed with firearm to enter treatment court program

Oct. 20—A Joplin man with a prior felony conviction pleaded guilty this week to unlawful possession of a firearm in an agreement requiring that he complete a local treatment court program.

Marvin E. Willoughby, 45, pleaded guilty to the charge Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. His his sentencing was deferred by Judge Gayle Crane while he completes the program.

Willoughby, whose prior felony conviction was for stealing, was arrested on the firearm charge May 17 when a police officers pulled his motorcycle over for committing a couple of traffic violations, and the officer saw him toss a 9 mm pistol behind a nearby wall, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.