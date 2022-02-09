Felon nabbed in possession of firearm granted probation

Feb. 9—A convicted felon caught two years ago in possession of a firearm in a traffic stop in Joplin was granted probation at a plea hearing this week.

Aaron J. Pancake, 38, of Joplin, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea deal calling for a suspended sentence.

Judge David Mouton accordingly sentenced Pancake to four years on the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

The conviction pertains to an arrest Aug. 1, 2020, when an officer stopped a motorcycle the defendant was riding near Seventh Street and Maiden Lane and noticed a .22-caliber revolver he was carrying in a holster on his hip.

A check of Pancake's identification showed that his driver's license was not valid. A probable-cause affidavit states that Pancake informed the officer that he was on probation in Oklahoma. A check on his status there showed he was a convicted felon, according to the affidavit.