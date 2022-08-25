Felon pleads guilty to possession of firearm

Aug. 25—A defendant who saw an attempted kidnapping charge dismissed a month ago in Newton County pleaded guilty this month in Jasper County to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Brandon W. Hixon, 35, formerly of Webb City, pleaded guilty Aug. 17 in Jasper County Circuit Court to unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea agreement allowing the possibility of receiving a suspended sentence.

Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed Hixon 10 years on the conviction, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years. The judge further ordered that Hixon pay $945 in restitution.

The conviction stems from an arrest May 15, 2020, in Joplin. Police officers responding to a report of a possible drug overdose found Hixon lying on the ground in the 900 block of South McKinley Avenue with a loaded .45-caliber handgun in his waistband, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Hixon was on parole at the time for forgery and stolen property convictions.

The defendant, described in the affidavit as "a self-proclaimed gang member," was charged in January 2021 with attempting to abduct a male teen in Neosho. The charge was dismissed July 25 due to the state's inability to locate the teen to arrange for his testimony at a preliminary hearing.