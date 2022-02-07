Felon on probation arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 8-year-old South Florida girl

A Belle Glade man on probation was arrested Monday on first-degree murder charges after Friday’s death of a Belle Glade 8-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting.

Andrew Thomas, who will turn 21 in three weeks, was arrested in Coral Springs on unrelated charges. Meanwhile, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office got an arrest warrant for Thomas on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm related to what PBSO says happened Friday night around 7.

Relatives of 8-year-old Ronziyah Atkins told WESH-Channel 2 that she was playing in the front yard with other kids in her family when the shooting happened. Ronziyah was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died by Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office put out a $25,000 reward for information regarding her death.

Online Florida Department of Corrections records say Thomas is on probation until June 24, 2026, after being convicted of a 2019 armed robbery.

Video stills show a man with a gun drawn. Cops say he was robbing a Broward Publix

Watch this YouTube star attempt a ‘coke prank’ on Broward cops. And it wasn’t that coke