Felon sentenced to 10+ years in federal prison for trafficking meth, possessing firearms

An Atkinson County man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm.

Juan Eloy Quintanilla, 29, of Willacoochee, Georgia, was sentenced to 135 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute five or more grams of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Quintanilla was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.

“This sentence of hard time in federal prison sends the unmistakable message that we will not tolerate convicted felons continuing to commit crimes and threatening the safety of our communities,” said U.S. Attorney David Estes. “Drugs and illegally possessed guns fuel violent crime, and getting such criminals off the street will make our neighborhoods safer.”

Quintanilla was on felony probation on drug charges in August 2021, when deputies found drugs and a loaded pistol in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

A search of his home revealed methamphetamine, a rifle, ammunition, and drug distribution paraphernalia.

