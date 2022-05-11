Felon sentenced for possession of 3D printed ‘ghost guns’

A man has been sentenced to serve six and a half years in federal prison for illegal possession of multiple unregistered 3D printed “ghost guns,” among other charges, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

In a press release on Wednesday, the DOJ said that Cody Pfettscher of Evansville, Indiana, was sentenced after pleading guilty in two cases for illegal possession of four unregistered 3D-printed smooth-bore pistols, possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Pfettscher, 25, was also charged by authorities for possession of a firearm by a felon, but that charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Ghost guns like the ones possessed by Pfettscher are privately made firearms that lack serial numbers, making it impossible for authorities to trace them.

“Illegal, untraceable firearms have no place in our community, much less in the hands of a prohibited person,” Travis S. Riddle, acting special agent in charge for the Columbus Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said in a statement. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to keep firearms out of the hands of those who are not legally able to possess them.”

According to court documents, the Evansville Police Department (EPD) responded to a call about a shooting in March 2019 at Pfettscher’s residence and discovered Pfettscher’s girlfriend suffering from gunshot wounds while he was holding their infant son, the DOJ said.

During their search of the residence, authorities found a pistol, four 3D printed firearms, marijuana and related paraphernalia, one 3D printer and two laptops, according to the release.

Pfettscher’s girlfriend told police that her partner was intoxicated and “playing” around with the recently purchased pistol, adding that Pfettscher nearly struck their son with a bullet during the incident, per the DOJ.

The department said that Pfettscher was previously convicted of a felony offense in neighboring Warrick County in April 2019, and that as a result of that conviction he was prohibited from lawfully possessing firearms or ammunition.

Pfettscher was also stopped by authorities last March, according to the DOJ. They allegedly found that Pfettscher had a bag of methamphetamine and a 9mm bullet in his pocket and additionally found a 9mm pistol, more methamphetamine, bags used to package drugs and a sales ledger in the vehicle he was in. Authorities seized 15.9 grams of methamphetamine and $445 during that search, according to the release.

As part of his sentence, Pfettscher will be on probation for three years after he is released from prison.

