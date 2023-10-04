Felon sentenced for stealing 5 rifles from Georgia Walmart, federal officials say

A Georgia man will serve more than seven years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing five rifles from Walmart, before trying to sell them for cash and drugs.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, Brandon Michael Hatfield stole multiple weapons from an Americus, Ga. Walmart before he was caught.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Hatfield was stopped by store employees in November 2022 before he could leave the store with a 22LR caliber rifle.

As previously reported, Hatfield stole multiple rifles over several weeks, then “flipped them quickly for cash and drugs,” according to U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

“Illegal firearms trafficking at any level is directly contributing to violence on our streets by supplying dangerous people with weapons,” Leary said in a statement. “Law enforcement is working to reduce the number of firearms in the hands of criminals in an effort to improve the safety in Americus and within every community across the Middle District of Georgia.”

Investigators found Hatfield stole five rifles on five different occasions between Nov. 1 and Nov. 16, 2022, according to USDOJ.

After being caught, he admitted to officials that he stole the weapons to trade for money and drugs.

“The unlawful acquisition and selling of firearms are serious crimes that feed and intensify the violence that plagues so many communities here and abroad,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka said. “This investigation illustrates the collective resolve of ATF and our law enforcement partners working together to make a safer community.”

Officials said Hatfield already had a criminal record, including previous convictions for dealing methamphetamine, escape and residential entry in Decatur County, Indiana, Superior Court.

Hatfield entered a guilty plea in May for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. On Sept. 28, Hatfield was sentenced to 85 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

He is not eligible for parole.

