Felon surrenders to SWAT officers at Wethersfield motel, police say

Two teams of heavily-armed officers swarmed a Wethersfield motel Tuesday to take into custody a convicted felon wanted on kidnapping charges, police said.

Edward Casares, 42, whose last known address was on Roger Street in Hartford, eventually surrendered, they said. His charges included two counts of kidnapping, risk of injury to a child and third-degree assault; he was in custody on $150,000 bail at the West Hartford Police Department early Wednesday and was scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Hartford later in the day.

According to police, about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers got a call from a woman who said Casares was in Room 131 at Motel 6, 1341 Silas Deane Highway. Officers learned that West Hartford police had a warrant for Casares’ arrest on a kidnapping charge.

Casares would not cooperate with officers, police said. Based on that, the severity of the charges and the possibility he was armed, police called the Capitol Region Emergency Services team. West Hartford police said they sent their Emergency Services Unit as well.

CREST negotiators talked to Casares and took him into custody about 12:50 p.m., police said. No injuries were reported.

In December, West Hartford police said, Casares assaulted an adult and drove away with the victim and a juvenile, both of whom he knows. Due to the nature of the case and the child’s age, police declined to release further information about the alleged crime.

In addition to the kidnapping, risk of injury and assault charges, Casares’ was charged with second-degree breach of peace and operation while under suspension, police said.

Casares has seven convictions in state court from 2012-2019, the most recent for criminal possession of a firearm, a Class C felony, judicial records show. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, suspended after two, followed by three years of probation for the gun crime.

