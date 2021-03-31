Felon taunting police arrested in shots fired case

Mar. 31—A convicted felon was found in possession of a pistol after he drunkenly began taunting officers who were investigating a report of shots fired Tuesday night, police said.

Tyrone Sweeney, 46, of Wilkes-Barre, was arrested around 9:15 p.m. after police received a report of shots being fired in the 400 block of Blackman Street.

Witnesses on the scene directed officers to Smith Street, where they observed Sweeney emerge from his house. Police said Sweeney, who was drunk, began yelling at and taunting the officers.

The officers spotted spent shell casings at Sweeney's feet and ordered him to put his hands up. Police said Sweeney failed to comply and instead tried to run back inside his house.

Police stopped Sweeney and arrested him in his doorway, then checked the home for any possible gunshot victims.

No victims were found, but police said they obtained a search warrant for the property due to the nature of the incident.

The search turned up a 9mm pistol that had a shell casing jammed in its action, along with other shell casings inside the home, police said.

Sweeney was previously convicted of robbery in New York and is prohibited from possessing a firearm, police said.

Police charged Sweeney with being a felon in possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Magisterial District Judge Joseph A. Halesey arraigned Sweeney on the charges Wednesday morning and set bail at $75,000.

Sweeney was being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility with a preliminary hearing set for April 9.

