Felon vanished along densely forested Florida river. Then deputies looked under boat

A manhunt deep in marshland along Florida’s Alafia River took an unexpected turn when deputies found their suspect hiding under a boat in the alligator-infested waters.

The capture happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday, July 7, in a remote area three miles from the Williamson Park Boat Ramp, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reports. The park is about 10 miles southeast of Tampa.

Investigators say the 31-year-old suspect was wanted on criminal mischief and battery charges when he began trying to outrun deputies. And he was armed with a knife, officials said.

“He took to the waters of the Alafia River to try to hide,” the sheriff’s office said. “Almost three miles into a shallow, narrow canal, he took cover ... hoping not to be found.”

Aerial video recorded by the sheriff’s office Aviation Unit shows the small boat was discovered tucked under dense foliage along the bank.

It was mysteriously empty when a Marine Unit arrived, but deputies eventually realized “the suspect was hiding under the boat.”

Details of how long he tried to stay submerged were not released, but body cam video shows the suspect emerged and surrendered while standing in shoulder-deep water.

He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief involving property damage of $1,000 or more and battery, officials said.

The scenic Alafia River is a “twisting river” lined by miles of cypress, palmetto, oak and elm trees, but the serene appearance is deceiving, experts say. Swimming is not recommended due to a history of pollution that includes a 1997 dam failure that dumped “56 million gallons of acidic wastewater” into the river, according to Paddle Florida.

