Felonies dismissed: Radwancky case sent back to Ashtabula Municipal Court

Aug. 13—JEFFERSON — The felony charges against John H. Radwancky were dismissed Tuesday and the case sent to Ashtabula Municipal Court, according to County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said Friday.

Radwancky, 53, of Conneaut, was charged April 7 with three felonies: extortion, unauthorized use of a computer, cable or telecommunications property and one count of attempted grand theft while working as IT coordinator at Buckeye, according to court records.

A new charge of unauthorized use of property, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, will be filed in Ashtabula Municipal Court, according to Radwancky's attorney, Joseph Klammer of Mentor.

"The failure of Ashtabula Area City Schools and the FBI to do even a basic review of their own school records is shameful," Klammer said.

"To indict him on felony extortion essentially damaged his reputation permanently. I've never seen anything like this."

Klammer said it was his own investigation and his public records request that resulted in Radwancky's felony case ultimately being dismissed.

Before taking the job at Buckeye, Radwancky was employed as technology supervisor at Ashtabula Area City Schools. In 2017, he left AACS and went to work in basically the same capacity at Buckeye Local Schools.

According to the indictment, Radwancky was accused of threatening to commit theft in order to obtain something of value, unlawfully accessing property and attempting to deprive the Ashtabula Area City Schools of network access between Oct. 6, 2019 and May 7, 2020.

When Buckeye Superintendent Patrick Colucci became aware of the charges pending against Radwancky, he placed him on administrative leave.

During his April 25 arraignment in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court, Radwancky appeared with Klammer and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Dean Topalof set a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, with the condition Radwancky have no contact with Ashtabula Area City Schools.

The case was assigned to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder.

Buckeye Local Schools Board of Education voted in May to accept a separation agreement with Radwancky, who was their IT coordinator.

According to the agreement, the school board paid him nearly $111,000 with his resignation, effective May 1, 2022.

"The decision involving Mr. Radwancky's separation from employment with the district was a mutual one," Colucci said after the meeting.

At the time of his departure, Radwancky was employed by the district under a three-year contract through July 31, 2023.

The amount of the separation agreement reflected Radwancky's total compensation for the last year of his contract, as well as the amount remaining for this year, totaling about $111,000.