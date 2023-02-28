After felonies dropped, Marysville realtor now facing 4 misdemeanor charges

St. Clair County Courthouse file photo, October 2021

The Marysville real estate agent, who was accused of fraud but saw multiple felony charges thrown out in early February, is slated to be arraigned on four misdemeanors in early March.

Mike Deising had been charged with one count of uttering and publishing and three others of uttering and publishing affecting real property in late 2022 following a St. Clair County sheriff’s investigation alleged he didn’t disclose a loan he leveraged in seeking another from Choice One Bank.

However, citing a lack of probable cause, the felonious charges were thrown out in St. Clair County District Court on Feb. 2, while an additional false pretense charge being sought was also rejected.

Now, Deising faces multiple false financial statement misdemeanors, charges filed the day after the felony dismissals, and is slated to be arraigned on March 9.

St. Clair County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Guilliat, Deising, and Deising’s attorney Eugene Black declined to comment on the pending charges on Monday.

The sheriff’s department began a joint investigation with Adult Protective Services in the spring of 2022 related to a $350,000 loan reportedly made to Deising by an elderly area resident in September 2020.

Court officials have emphasized the charges resulting from the investigation didn’t come from the issue itself but what was discovered by talking to Deising and looking into his records. Instead, prosecuting officials pointed to a personal loan to buy a building on Gratiot Boulevard in Marysville and the use of that property and another in the Thumb as collateral in applying for a business loan from Choice One.

Early in February, Deising’s defense contended the documents involved were primarily security agreements for the loan, for which he continued to make monthly payments to the bank.

Under state statute, the charge of financial condition in false statements is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison or a fine of up to $1,000.

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jackie20Smith.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Marysville realtor facing 4 misdemeanor charges