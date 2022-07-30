Felonies land former Baxter Springs man in Missouri prison

Jul. 30—A Jasper County judge this week sentenced a 42-year-old defendant to four concurrent terms of seven years in prison on an array of felony convictions, including for burglary and delivery of methamphetamine.

Gary L. Tavis, formerly of Baxter Springs, Kansas, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm in one 2017 case and to delivery of a controlled substance from a second arrest that year.

Tavis also pleaded guilty to a forgery count filed on him in 2020 in a plea agreement dismissing vehicle tampering and resisting arrest counts that were filed with the drug count five years ago.

Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea agreement and assessed Tavis seven years on each conviction, ordering the terms to run concurrently.

Court documents show that Tavis was one of three people who entered a residence in Carthage unlawfully Oct. 17, 2017, and stole a gun cabinet valued at $200, a shotgun also worth $200 and AR-15 semiautomatic rifle valued at $2,500.

The burglary was caught on video by a surveillance camera at the Early Childhood Center in Carthage. The Lincoln Navigator the culprits drove up in was tracked down to its owner in Webb City, who admitted committing the crime with Tavis and a female accomplice and told police that he kept the gun cabinet and shotgun while Tavis took the AR-15.

The vehicle owner was allowed to plead down to a misdemeanor offense of stealing in the case, but counts of second-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm remained in place against Tavis, a convicted felon, for the past five years. His defense wasn't helped any by an arrest in Joplin less than a week after the burglary while in possession of a pickup truck stolen in Oklahoma and 9.4 grams of meth, according to court records.

Before either of his 2017 cases were resolved, he was charged with a forgery committed in Joplin in 2020.