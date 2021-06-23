Felonies reduced to misdemeanors in Janesville gun incident

Jun. 22—JANESVILLE — A man with a gun who engaged in a dispute with a couple on a Janesville parks trail last year pleaded no contest Tuesday to reduced charges.

Robert T Baker, 74, of 2003 Ice Age Way, Janesville, was originally charged with three counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety while armed, which are felonies, and one count of disorderly conduct while armed.

Baker pleaded guilty to three counts of disorderly conduct and one count of disorderly conduct while armed, all misdemeanors.

Assistant District Attorney Jerry Urbik and defense attorney Josh Grube recommended the lower charges and three months of probation as the sentence.

Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory agreed and ordered Baker to relinquish his handgun, which will be destroyed; not to possess firearms during probation and to have no contact with the family.

The criminal complaint says Baker pulled the gun because the family's dog was not leashed in the incident on June 14, 2020. The family comprised a man and mother with her 1-month-old baby.

Baker has denied pulling the gun, and Grube said at sentencing that he and Baker don't agree with all aspects of the story as laid out in the complaint.

Grube said Baker and the dog's owner were yelling and swearing, and Baker had "a firearm on his person" during the incident.

It was out of character for Baker and he regrets his actions and takes responsibility for them, Grube said.

The man told police that Baker threatened to shoot the dog if it wasn't put on a leash, according to the complaint.

Grube noted that Baker has never been arrested or convicted of an offense, served in combat in the Vietnam War and has volunteered on local trail committees.

Baker volunteered to serve in the Army and was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star and two purple hearts for his service in Vietnam, Grube said.

McCrory thanked Baker for his service but said she has concerns about what she sees as a growing tendency in society to resolve disputes with firearms.

Having the gun during the incident could have put Baker in danger, because he had no idea what the others involved might have done or whether they were also armed, McCrory said.

McCrory said she can also understand the fear on the part of the victims. The victims did not speak during the livestreamed hearing.