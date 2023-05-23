Felonious assault appeal rejected

May 23—The 11th District Court of Appeals has rejected Travis Hare's appeal of his conviction on felonious assault and using weapons while under disability charges.

Hare, 32, was convicted in April of 2022 on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to five to six years in prison.

Hare filed an appeal, claiming the conviction was against the weight of evidence.

According to the opinion released by the appeals court, Hare was convicted of shooting a person in Ashtabula July 5, 2020. A gun was recovered from Hare's home, and matching shell casings were recovered from the scene.

The victim testified at trial that a fight started at a cookout, and he noticed a person on a nearby porch with a gun. The victim was shot twice, according to the opinion.

Surveillance footage showed the victim fleeing and gunshots can be heard in the background, according to the opinion.

The opinion notes that Hare did not argue self-defense at trial, and he continued to shoot at the victim after the victim fled. Hare also told police he was intoxicated at the time of the event.

The 11th District found that the convictions were not against the weight of evidence, and upheld the conviction.