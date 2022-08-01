Felonious assault case against Henderson bound over to Guernsey County Common Pleas Court

After hearing witness testimony during a pre-trial hearing Friday morning, Magistrate Teresa Liston of Cambridge Municipal Court found probable cause to bind the felonious assault case against Allen Henderson Jr. over to Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

Henderson was charged with felonious assault, a felony of the second degree in connection to the July 10 shooting of a man on Steubenville Avenue.

Guernsey County Prosecutor Lindsay Angler filed a charge of felonious assault with a firearms specifications against Henderson and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

After being on the run for 11 days, Henderson was apprehended at an Avon Drive residence. He remains in the Guernsey County Jail on a $500,000 no 10% with conditions bond.

During the pre-trial, Angler and Henderson's court appointed attorney Jack Blakeslee questioned officer Matt Scurlock of Cambridge City Police Department, who responded to the initial call, Det. Dustin Gerdau, who is investigating the case, and the victim.

During his testimony Scurlock answered questions regarding his role in the investigation and interviews with the victim.

Gerdau was asked about his role in the investigation, if there were other possible witnesses, and if anyone else noted whether they had witnessed Henderson shoot victim.

Angler showed Gerdau photos of victim that showed small spots on his face and chin and asked what the spots were.

Gerdau said they were stippling and noted the spots indicated the shooting happened at close range.

Blakeslee questioned both officers on whether all interactions with the victim and potential witnesses were recorded. Both officers answered yes with either body cams or dash cams.

When the victim, who appeared in court with his jaw wired shut, took the stand he identified Henderson as the one who shot him through the jaw.

Blakeslee asked victim why he was at the Steubenville Avenue apartment and he admitted he was there to buy fentanyl from Henderson. When further asked if he had purchased the drug, the victim said no, he still had the $300 cash on him when taken to the hospital.

Henderson, who appeared for the pre-trial by video from the Guernsey County Jail did not testify.

Final status pre-trial and trial dates have not been scheduled yet.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Felonious assault case bound over to Common Pleas Court