Felons arrested on slew of charges

Oct. 31—HIGH POINT — Police have arrested a local man and woman with extensive criminal records on an array of narcotics charges and say they were selling drugs from a house near an elementary school.

After receiving information about two people selling crack cocaine and heroin at a house in the 2500 block of Triangle Lake Road in the eastern part of the city — only about a block from Triangle Lake Montessori Elementary School — High Point Police Department officers executed a search warrant Thursday morning and seized more than 1.3 ounces of heroin, 2.3 ounces of crack cocaine, 29 Suboxone patches, a loaded AR-15 rifle, a shotgun and more than $2,500 in cash.

Joshua Demario Cureton, 31, and LaKisha Nicole Harris, 40, both of High Point were arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for drug activity near a school or day care facility, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police also served Harris with three warrants on charges of failure to appear in court.

Police have arrested Cureton nine other times since early 2018 — six of them after he served two years in prison from September 2019 to October 2020 — and has an arrest and conviction record dating to 2009, according to police and the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Cureton previously has been convicted on charges including assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault by strangulation, kidnapping, resisting a police officer and multiple narcotics offenses.

Harris was convicted in 2017 on charges of trafficking and selling a controlled substance on school property, DPS said. Since 2010 she also has been convicted on charges that include assault, narcotics offenses and obtaining property by false pretenses.

