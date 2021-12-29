Felony arrest made after assault of woman in Joplin alley

Dec. 29—A 61-year-old man was taken into custody after a reported assault of a woman Monday afternoon in an alley in the 1200 block of East Central Street in Joplin.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said officers responded at 3:05 p.m. Monday to a report of a disturbance inside a recreational vehicle parked in the alley at that location and spoke with the alleged victim, Bennie G. Knight, 59, of Joplin.

Knight told officers that she was attacked and choked by one of two men who were in the RV with her, Davis said. She did not require medical attention, he said.

Frank C. Youngblood had left the RV by the time officers arrived but was located in the vicinity a short time later and taken into custody. He was charged with third-degree assault.