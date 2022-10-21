Felony arrests, drugs seized as part of 2-day, multiple law enforcement effort

LANCASTER – A two-day coordinated drug/outreach saturation event this week resulted in 10 drug-related felony arrests; one non-drug-related felony arrest; one drug-related misdemeanor arrests, and one non-drug-related misdemeanor arrests.

The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) and RecoveryOhio joined nearly a dozen law enforcement and treatment agencies in Fairfield County to conduct the Operation Bridging Recovery and Interdiction Data Gathering Enforcement (BRIDGE) event.

It was aimed at removing drugs and drug traffickers from the streets as well as connecting individuals with substance use disorder to help and treatment. The South-Central Ohio Major Crimes Unit, which serves Fairfield, Athens, and Pickaway counties and Logan in Hocking County, and the Fairfield County Overdose Response Team (FORT), sought to proactively address the drug problem in Fairfield County and requested the surge, according to a news release from ONIC.

Seven warrants were executed, and one device was confiscated for digital forensic examination.

Law enforcement seized fentanyl, marijuana, methamphetamine, prescription drugs, and counterfeit prescription drugs.

“The drug trade doesn’t stop at the county line. Individuals using illegal substances often travel just a few miles to another county to buy drugs when their supply is disrupted,” said Ben Suver, Ohio Department of Public Safety Director of Law Enforcement Initiatives, who oversees ONIC. “ONIC supplied intelligence analysts and forensic personnel to help law enforcement build cases that connect the dots between drug traffickers and people using illegal substances.”

The enforcement surge combined the efforts of drug task forces, law enforcement agencies, quick response teams, and harm reduction and treatment providers from the area for a comprehensive approach to the substance use crisis.Law enforcement agencies fanned out across Fairfield County to confiscate illegal drugs and to stop the couriers responsible for supplying drugs to the area. Quick Response Team (QRT) personnel connected individuals in need of recovery support to services and treatment, according to the release.

RecoveryOhio supported the mission by working with local agencies to have 150 naloxone kits on hand.

“Substance use disorder is not something we can simply arrest our way out of,” said RecoveryOhio Director Aimee Shadwick. “By connecting people with evidence-based treatment, we are providing resources and support to help them in their recovery so they can go on to live healthy, productive lives.”

To access naloxone, visit naloxone.ohio.gov.

Participating agencies included: South Central Ohio Major Crimes Unit, Project FORT, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Lancaster Police Department, Logan Police Department, Lancaster Fire Department, Fairfield Medical Center, Lawrence County QRT, Ohio National Guard, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Investigative Unit, ONIC, and RecoveryOhio.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order in July 2019 creating ONIC, a specialized criminal intelligence unit to assist local law enforcement in conducting intelligence-driven drug trafficking investigations. The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Felony arrests, drugs seized as part of 2-day, multiple law enforcement effort