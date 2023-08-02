Felony arrests made, 650 pounds of narcotics seized during latest Operation Consequences

The latest week of Operation Consequences netted felony arrests and the seizing of dozens of firearms and hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said.

The crime suppression operation that finished July 28 targeted the following locations in the Inland Empire:

2000 block of Kern Street, San Bernardino

2100 block of Ogden Street, San Bernardino

2700 block of Ladera Road, San Bernardino

800 block of East Highland Avenue, San Bernardino

3100 block of North Lugo Avenue, San Bernardino

7800 block of Dundee Avenue, Highland

The sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 13 search warrants and found multiple suspects at the locations.

During the search warrants, investigators seized 46 firearms, four of which were ghost guns, and over 650 pounds of illegal narcotics, including methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl. Investigators made 10 felony arrests.

Ghost guns are untraceable gun stripped of their serial numbers or built piece-by-piece without distinguishing numbers.

Operation Consequences will take place throughout the year to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms.

There are currently 6,568 parolees at large in California and 534 parolees at large in San Bernardino County, sheriff’s officials said.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Arrests made, narcotics seized during Operation Consequences