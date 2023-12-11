Felony assault charges filed in Utz machete incident

Court documents revealed more details of the chaotic scene that broke out Friday afternoon at an Utz plant in Conewago Township when a fired employee brought a machete into the factory.

Police charged Christopher Apgar, 25, of Hanover, with felony counts of terroristic threats, criminal trespass and aggravated assault. He additionally faces misdemeanor charges of simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Apgar, who was unable to post $50,000 bail, is being held in Adams County Prison awaiting trail.

More: Man with machete at Utz plant subdued by employees, cops: 'Heroes all around,' says chief

Police and EMS personnel are seen on the scene where a 25-year-old fired employee reportedly returned with a machete to an Utz factory on the first block of Kindig Lane, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Conewago Township. A 52-year-old plant manager cut his hand while disarming the man, said Conewago Township Police Chief Gary Baumgardner.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Conewago Township police, officers were first called to the factory at 101 Kindig Lane in Conewago Township at 12:58 p.m. on Friday for a report of an employee attacking their boss with a knife.

Conewago Police Sgt. Kevin O'Brien arrived on the scene and was directed to the rear area of the plant's packaging department, and he found multiple employees holding down a male, identified as Apgar, the affidavit said.

O'Brien took Apgar into custody and found him to be drenched in sweat and incoherent, the affidavit states. When asked what he had consumed, Apgar told police he had consumed cough syrup prior to arriving at the factory.

According to Conewago Township Police Chief Gary Baumgardner, Apgar, a temporary employee who had been fired, allegedly came to the factory Friday to profess his love for a former coworker.

The affidavit states that Apgar allegedly approached that 20-year-old woman in the packaging area and grabbed her by her hips, professing his love to her. The woman rejected Apgar during the confrontation, and a struggle began when employees intervened to protect her.

Police said that, while speaking with the female coworker, she was crying and visibly scared by the events.

Police and EMS personnel are seen on the scene where a 25-year-old fired employee reportedly returned with a machete to an Utz factory on the first block of Kindig Lane, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Conewago Township. A 52-year-old plant manager cut his hand while disarming the man, said Conewago Township Police Chief Gary Baumgardner.

The affidavit said that the 52-year-old plant manager of the factory, Scott Roberts, told police he was first aware of the incident when employees told him they had seen Apgar in the factory with a large machete sticking out of his backpack.

Roberts went to go locate Apgar upon hearing this, which is when he found Apgar allegedly grabbing a female employee by the hips. Roberts immediately intervened in the situation, leading to a physical struggle.

Chief Baumgardner had previously said that, during a struggle the plant manager, later identified as Roberts, was cut on his hands when he disarmed a machete from Apgar.

While Roberts fought with Apgar, six other employees in the immediate vicinity piled on to help subdue Apgar, the affidavit states. A minimum of 30 employees were in the packaging area when the struggle occurred, a fact Baumgardner noted when he mentioned the potential for this incident to have been much worse.

"The quick reaction by the plant manager and swift arrival of our officers on the scene were mitigating factors in this incident having a no-casualty resolution," said Baumgardner on Friday. "They were heroes all around."

Police and EMS personnel are seen on the scene where a 25-year-old fired employee reportedly returned with a machete to an Utz factory on the first block of Kindig Lane, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Conewago Township. A 52-year-old plant manager cut his hand while disarming the man, said Conewago Township Police Chief Gary Baumgardner.

Apgar was transported to Hanover Hospital for an evaluation following the incident before being taken to Adams County Prison. Roberts, who was treated on scene by EMS, did not go to the hospital for his wounds, Baumgardner said.

The documents state that a human resources representative told police that Apgar had been fired two days before the incident on Wednesday. Baumgardner said that the reason for Apgar's termination had been due to not showing up to work.

A preliminary hearing for Apgar is scheduled for Dec. 20.

Normal operations at the factory were shut down during the incident and the following investigation, the affidavit states.

On Friday, an Utz spokesperson had confirmed that a former employee had entered the facility.

"We can confirm a former employee entered one of our facilities in Hanover, Pennsylvania, and was quickly taken into police custody," said Utz spokesperson Kevin Brick.

"The facility was secured, and no one was injured," Brick said.

"Utz Quality Foods takes employee safety seriously, and this incident was resolved quickly and without any injuries."

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for the Evening Sun. Reach him at hjones@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Felony charges filed in Hanover Pa. Utz machete incident