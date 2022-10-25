Felony assault charges withdrawn in Ashley road rage shooting

Oct. 25—WILKES-BARRE — An Ashley man who court records say fired a round from a 9mm handgun during a reported road rage incident in Ashley pled guilty to a firearm offense Tuesday.

Robert Alan Cipollini, 48, of Mary Street, was arrested by Ashley police on allegations he discharged a round during a verbal argument with another driver in the area of North Main and Mary streets on March 26, 2021.

Police said they recovered a 9mm shell casing.

Cipollini told police he was being tailgated while he was traveling on North Main Street. When he parked, Cipollini claimed the other driver stopped and made a hand gesture in the form of a gun, court records say.

Cipollini was scheduled for trial this week before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough when prosecutors announced a negotiated plea deal.

According to the plea deal, Cipollini pled guilty to a single count of illegal possession of a firearm as prosecutors withdrew two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors alleged Cipollini is prohibited from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction.

Vough accepted the plea agreement and will sentence Cipollini on Dec. 8.

Cipollini has been jailed since his arrest by Ashley police in March 2021. He could face up to five years in state prison.

Attorney Mark A. Singer represented Cipollini.